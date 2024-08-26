Open Menu

PM Reiterates Resolve To Wipe Out Terrorism As Police, Levies Personnel Martyred In Kalat Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PM reiterates resolve to wipe out terrorism as police, Levies personnel martyred in Kalat attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kalat killing police and Levies personnel and reiterated the country's undeterred resolve to wipe out terrorism.

The prime minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel and prayed for the martyred as well as the recovery of the injured, according to a PM Office statement.

He also prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss and directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed an immediate probe to take the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

He said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of the police and security forces and said that such cowardly attack could not undermine the nation's morale.

The prime minister said that the nation stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism and that the terrorists' nefarious designs to mar the country's peace would never succeed.

