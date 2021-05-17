UrduPoint.com
PM Rejects OGRA Summary, Decides To Maintain POL Prices Till May 31: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and decided to maintain the petroleum prices till May 31, giving substantial relief to the common man.

Imran Khan did not want to burden the people despite increase in prices of petroleum products at the international market, he tweeted.

He said non-increase in prices of petroleum products would cost the government Rs 2.77 billion.

The government not only adjusted the petroleum levy but also reduced the sales tax on light diesel and kerosene oil, said Farrukh.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not increased the prices of petroleum products even on April 30, which costed the government Rs 4.8 billion.

