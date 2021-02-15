UrduPoint.com
PM Rejects OGRA's Proposal For Petrol Price Hike By Rs 14.07

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

PM rejects OGRA's proposal for petrol price hike by Rs 14.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, in order to provide relief to the masses.

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 14.

07 in petrol price, Rs 13.61 high speed diesel, Rs 10.79 kerosene and Rs 7.43 light diesel.

The prime minister rejected the regulator's summary keeping in view the public relief, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to them.

