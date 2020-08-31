PM rejects Ogra’s summary for increase in POL prices

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected Ogra’s summary, saying that increase in the prices of petroleum products is not possible in the present circumstances.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected the summary for increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying that the prices would not be increased.

Imran Khan said the public would not be burdened in the given circumstances. He made this decision on the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in Islamabad on Monday.

“The present situation does not allow us to increase the POL prices,” said the PM.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had earlier recommended increase in POL prices.

It suggested that petrol price should be increased by Rs 9.71, High Speed by Rs 9.50. The regulatory authority had sent this summary last week.

It may be mentioned here that inflation has badly hit the public as edibles of daily use have gone out of common man’s reach. The sugar price per kilogram and price of the milk have touched the sky. The medicine price, wheat and flour and other things of daily use including the vegetables have gone out of reach of the common citizens.