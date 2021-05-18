UrduPoint.com
PM Rejects OGRA's Summary For Increase In POL Prices

The Ministry of Finance says the government has to adjust the Petroleum levy and sales tax as well on Superior Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil to maintain the same prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the level May 1 and a fortnight before that.

The Prime Minister made this decision in order to provide relief to the common man.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government will bear a revenue loss of 2.77 billion rupees for maintaining the same prices.

The prices from today onwards will be as follow:

Ms petrol Rs.108.56 / liter, High Speed Diesel Rs.110.76/liter, Supreme Kerosene Oil. Rs. 80.00/liter.

Light Diesel Oil. Rs.77.65/liter.

