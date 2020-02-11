UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Rejects Proposal For Increase In Prices Of Gas And Electricity

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas and electricity

The federal cabinet has approved Rs 10 billion package for public relief and a loan facility has also been introduced for the youths across the country.

ISLAMABAD (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the proposal of increase in prices of gas and electricity.

“No extra burden could be put on public,” Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. He was chairing the cabinet meeting called for discussion and approval of different matters including the relief package for the public for inflation.

“The cabinet has approved Rs 10 billion package for the relief purpose while loan facility has been approved for the youth across the country,” the sources said while quoting the decision of the Federal cabinet.

According to the decision, the basic food items would be provided to the public at utility stores around the country. The PM, however, rejected import of sugar and said that he would not let the public suffer due to shortage of sugar.

The government has also decided to end import duty on lentils to decrease their prices in the domestic markets. The PTI government is under pressure since the Pakistan board of Statistics issued a report showing an increase in inflation to 12 years high level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Import Gas Market Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi, Dubai partner to develop global healthc ..

6 minutes ago

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

13 minutes ago

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

17 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

21 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

24 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot based youth to get s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.