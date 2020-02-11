PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas and electricity

(@fidahassanain)

The federal cabinet has approved Rs 10 billion package for public relief and a loan facility has also been introduced for the youths across the country.

ISLAMABAD (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the proposal of increase in prices of gas and electricity.

“No extra burden could be put on public,” Prime Minister Imran Khan has said. He was chairing the cabinet meeting called for discussion and approval of different matters including the relief package for the public for inflation.

“The cabinet has approved Rs 10 billion package for the relief purpose while loan facility has been approved for the youth across the country,” the sources said while quoting the decision of the Federal cabinet.

According to the decision, the basic food items would be provided to the public at utility stores around the country. The PM, however, rejected import of sugar and said that he would not let the public suffer due to shortage of sugar.

The government has also decided to end import duty on lentils to decrease their prices in the domestic markets. The PTI government is under pressure since the Pakistan board of Statistics issued a report showing an increase in inflation to 12 years high level.