PM rejects rumors about replacement of Hafeez Sheikh and SBP Governor Reza Baqir

PM Imran has rejected the rumors that Jahangir Khan Tareen was involved in flour crisis in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly rejected rumors about removal of his advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, the sources say.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they say, has categorically rejected the rumors about replacement of Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, saying that that they are performing good.

PM also made a strategy to deal with high inflation in the country, with directives to Advisor Hafeez Sheikh and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir to speed up implementation of key decisions. He also told the participants of the meeting that Shabbar Zaidi accepted the post of FBR Chairman on his request.

He said strict action would be taken against the responsible who created crisis of wheat and flour. He also defended his close buddy Jahangir Khan Tareen saying that he was not involved in recent crisis.