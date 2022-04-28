PM Rejects Summary Of Fuel Price Hike: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the summary to increase prices of petroleum products.
In a statement, she quoted the Prime Minister as saying that the masses could not be punished for the incompetence, inefficiency and blunders of the previous government.
The PM opined that inflation- hit people could not be further burdened by increasing fuel prices, she said.