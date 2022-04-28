UrduPoint.com

PM Rejects Summary Of Fuel Price Hike: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the summary to increase prices of petroleum products

In a statement, she quoted the Prime Minister as saying that the masses could not be punished for the incompetence, inefficiency and blunders of the previous government.

The PM opined that inflation- hit people could not be further burdened by increasing fuel prices, she said.

