PM rejoices as Pakistan secure membership of UNSC for 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his delight and congratulated the nation as Pakistan has been elected as a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-26.

"Proud moment as Pakistan receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-26," the prime minister wrote on X (formerly twitter).

"Our election to the Council with such overwhelming support of UN member states at this critical time bears testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic standing as well as to our commitment to global peace & security, he said adding "We look forward to working with the international community to address pressing global challenges. We will continue to play our role in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation among nations".