PM Rejoices Pakistan's First-ever Silver Medal Clinch At World Athletics Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed gratification over Pakistan's first ever silver medal clinch by Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championship, 2023.

"What a day! What a moment of joy for Pakistan.

Arshad Nadeem you've made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you�and the country�a silver medal at the World Athletics championship," he said on his social media account X (formerly known as twitter).

Pakistan's javelin ace Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal in the Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championship on Sunday in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Nadeem made his best throw of 87.82m in his third attempt and secured the medal, a private news channel reported.

