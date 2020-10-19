UrduPoint.com
PM Remained Successful In Highlighting Kashmir Issue At Int'l Fora: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that Pakistan was remained successful in highlighting Kashmir cause at all available international forums and entire Pakistani nation is standing united with the Kashmiri people to crush the extremist mindset of PM Modi.

PM Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmir and it is for the first time that the Pakistan has successfully highlighted the burning Kashmir globally, he said while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He said the narrative of Pakistan after the Indian illegal move in IIOJ&K has been acknowledged by the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has apprised the world that Hindutva ideology of India is like Nazism that endangers the world peace, he added.

Minister said the international media has also started criticizing Indian human rights violations and discriminatory attitude towards the minorities.

Some big countries for the sake of their economic interests are silent over what India is doing, he said, adding, India is a heavily populated country and Indian nationals are working in different countries and have strong influence there.

On the other hand, it is unfortunate that Muslim Ummah is not united to counter anti-Islam conspiracies, he said. Replying a Query, he regretted that some elements in our country have been promoting the narrative of India by speaking against the state institutions.

"We should get united for the sake of our national interest irrespective of our political differences", he stressed.

Our armed forces have played a vital role in eradicating terrorism out of the country and our soldiers are rendering sacrifices every day to protect the motherland, he mentioned.

The statements against our armed forces cannot be tolerated, he further warned.

