PM Remembers Benazir Bhutto As Champion Of Democracy, Icon Of Courage
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a champion of democracy and a staunch supporter of the power of dialogue and reconciliation in the political process.
The prime minister, in his message on the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom, said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed remained an icon of courage and resilience.
"A champion of democracy, and a staunch advocate of the power of dialogue and reconciliation in the political process, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remains an icon of courage and resilience," he wrote on his X timeline.
He said that the Charter of Democracy, signed between Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif, stood as a testament to her enduring legacy.
Prime Minister Shehbaz offered his deepest respect to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's family, especially President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and to her followers, who were proudly carrying forward her vision and advancing her ideals.
