PM Remembers Rashid, Haque, Bokhari On PTI's 25th Birthday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday remembered his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf friends late Ahsan Rashid, Naeem Ul Haque and Saloni Bokhari on PTI's 25th birthday.
On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "Congratulations to PTI on its 25th birthday.
I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari - all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us."