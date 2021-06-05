UrduPoint.com
PM Reminds Resource-rich Countries To Be Responsible In Tackling Climate Change Impacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:16 PM

PM reminds resource-rich countries to be responsible in tackling climate change impacts

Reminding the rich countries of the world of their onus in capping the hazardous carbon emissions and contributing resources to help fight the climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also urged the nation to fully participate in government's environment protection initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Reminding the rich countries of the world of their onus in capping the hazardous carbon emissions and contributing resources to help fight the climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also urged the nation to fully participate in government's environment protection initiatives.

Addressing a ceremony of World Environment Day 2021, hosted by Pakistan, the prime minister said the governments across the world could not implement their policies of environment protection and preservation unless fully backed by the masses.

The whole nation, especially, youth must participate in his government's launched initiatives like 'Ten Billion Trees' and 'Clean and Green Pakistan', he added.

The prime minister said it was a big honour to host the celebrations of the World Environment Day, as Pakistan's efforts to tackle the global climate change challenges were recognized by the global community.

Pakistan has been ranked among the few countries of the world which had been deeply worried for the future of its coming generation due to increasing global warming impacts, he observed.

The prime minister underlined the need for making strenuous and sustained efforts to preserve the planet earth for the future generations.

He regretted that in Pakistan too, in past, no attention was paid to counter the issues like environment pollution, depletion of natural resources and deforestation.

He said they had successfully planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last five years.

