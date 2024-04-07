PM renews pledge to ensure health facilities to all

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday renewed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to provide and ensure health facilities for all of population.

“Towards our destination of a healthier nation, I once again reiterate the commitment to transform Pakistan’s healthcare sector at all levels that will ensure that each and every Pakistani has access to quality healthcare,’ the prime minister said in a message on World Health Day being observed on Sunday.

He said that the year’s theme “My health, my right” aptly encapsulated every citizen’s right to quality health services.

In order to ensure health for all and as promised to the nation in the PML-N manifesto, the prime minister said their focus would remain on improving Primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, medical education, preventive healthcare and improved governance.

“We will partner and encourage provincial governments to expand and upgrade health facilities, launch mobile health clinics for enhanced access, re-energize immunization and improve mental health services,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that the establishment and operationalization of Medical City, establishment of Cancer Care Hospital and Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute facilities in each province remained their key priority.

“We take pride in having launched the Health Card during PMLN’s 2013-18 tenure. We remain committed to universal health coverage and universal health insurance for our population, particularly providing free-of-cost healthcare services to low and middle-income families,” he added.

On the World Health Day, the prime minister also applauded the services of health professionals, paramedical staff, nurses, and other health workers who selflessly worked day and night to provide health services to the nation.