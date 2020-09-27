UrduPoint.com
PM Represented Entire Ummah At UNGA: Auqaf Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan represented entire Muslim Ummah at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his address to the UNGA, he also talked about terrorism of India and highlighted the Kashmir Issue. He took a firm stand on the issue of Palestine. He spoke against the tactics of rich countries to safeguard money laundering. He had already taken brave steps to contain spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The minister said that Imran Khan is a brave leader of 22 crore Pakistanis.

