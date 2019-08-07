PM represented Kashmiris legal right in address to Parliament: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the just and legal right of Kashmiris in his address in the parliament.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said the prime minister exposed real extremist face of India before the world.

She said the prime minister apprised the world that Kashmir was the core conflict and without its resolution sustainable peace in the region will remain elusive. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said persecuted Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistani parliament today. She expressed hope that opposition would play a responsible role and would not use the joint sitting of the parliament for politics.

The Special Assistant said Kashmir was national cause and parliamentary resolution will characterize the desires of Pakistani people and reflect the aspirations of Kashmiris.