PM Representing Federation In Real Sense: Ali M Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

PM representing federation in real sense: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was representing federation in the real sense as he wanted to see Pakistan as a developed and prosperous country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the prime minister was a honest person and he had not personal enmity with any one but he was strongly against of dishonesty and selfishness.

He hopped that reservations of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) would be addressed soon and they would remain the government allied.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned actor, intellectual, newscaster and host Tariq Aziz and adding he was the asset of the country who would never forgotten from the hearts of the people of Pakistan.

