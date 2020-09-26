UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Represents Entire Islamic World At UNGA: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM represents entire Islamic world at UNGA: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again exposed the terrorist Modi at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that PM Khan also raised the issues of hurting the Muslim in the name of freedom of expression, atrocities in Kashmir and the rights of Palestinians.

He said that PM Imran Khan is an Ambassador of Kashmir and spokesman of the Islamic World.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Social Media SITE Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

35 minutes ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

4 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

57 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

57 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.