PM represents entire Islamic world at UNGA: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again exposed the terrorist Modi at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that PM Khan also raised the issues of hurting the Muslim in the name of freedom of expression, atrocities in Kashmir and the rights of Palestinians.

He said that PM Imran Khan is an Ambassador of Kashmir and spokesman of the Islamic World.