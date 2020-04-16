UrduPoint.com
PM Reprimands Zafar Mirza For Not Apprising Top Court On Measures Taken Against Coronavirus

Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:46 PM

The sources say that the PM’s dissatisfaction developed after Dr. Zafar Mirza failed to apprise the top court about the measures taken against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ Pakistan point News-April 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan snubbed Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza for ‘irresponsible’ behavior before the Supreme Court and for not apprising it about the government’s efforts in fight against Coronavirus here on Thursday.

The sources said the PM reportedly reprimanded Special Assistant to Prime minister, saying that he should have presented a more substantial response to the top court when he was asked to come up with the government’s measures.

This development took place at the moment when the Supreme Court is seized with the hearing of a Suo motu taken on measures of the Federal government in fight against Coronavirus.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed expressed serious concerns over the federal government’s strategy to fight against Coronavirus. He also questioned Dr. Mirza's credentials.

“Zafar Mirza only appears on the television for projections,” the CJP had remarked. The dissatisfaction of the PM reportedly developed after the CJP’s hearing of the subject matter.

However, the attorney general dissented from the order, submitting that it would be detrimental to remove Mirza during such an uncertain time and instead the government should be allowed to deal with him.

