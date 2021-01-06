PM requests Hazara protestors to bury bodies, assures to visit soon for condolence

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while assuring the protesting Hazara community members for his condolatory visit "soon", requested them to bury the bodies of their loved ones.

"I will never betray my people's trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace," the prime minister said on Twitter as the grieved families were on protest over killing of 11 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan, refusing to bury their loved ones.

"I share your pain," the prime minister said telling the community that he had visited them in the past as well to stand with them in their time of suffering.

"I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally," he remarked.

He assured the Hazara families that he was cognizant of their sufferings and their demands. The government was taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future knowing that "our neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism," the prime minister said referring to Indian intervention and sponsoring of terror activities in Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, which was about to become hub of trade and investment owing to Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

