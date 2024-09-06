Open Menu

PM Resolves To Continue Operation Against Fitna-al-Khawarij Till Complete Eradication

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PM resolves to continue operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij till complete eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, pledging to continue the ongoing operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij until their complete eradication.

"All our armed forces and law enforcing agencies will continue their operation for which there is a national consensus," he said while addressing a ceremony held here at General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with Defence Day.

Paying rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of Armed Forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated the enemy that attacked our motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965.

Despite their numerical advantage, the prime minister said the enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant Armed Forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts.

He saluted the families of Shuhada, whose immense resilience and strength continued to inspire the nation.

The prime minister emphasized that divisions within the nation posed threat to the country's integrity and any movement in the country aimed at weakening the state will not be tolerated at any cost.

"Abuse or bullets are not solution to the issues," he said stressing the need of unity among the nation.

The prime minister said all Pakistanis were responsible to ensure development, peace and stability in the country.

"We might be in different fields but our goal is only one that is development, integrity and security of Pakistan."

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country. "We have proved that Pakistan does not have aggressive designs against its neighbors."

He said Pakistan was playing positive role of promoting regional and global peace.

"The prosperity always comes with peace, we desire respectful and peaceful relations with regional countries, but we will never compromise on our national interests, respect and independence," the prime minister added.

He said, "We have defeated our enemy's evil designs for multiple times but their evil intentions were still a big threat to Pakistan's security."

As regards the issue of Kashmir, the prime minister said non-resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was hampering the pace of positive development in the region.

"Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immediate settlement as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions through an impartial plebiscite. At the same time, roots of terrorism stemming from our neighbors need to be curbed in our common interest," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Same Independence September Border All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

6 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

8 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

11 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan