PM Resolves To Safeguard Welfare Of Overseas Pakistanis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government was fully committed to empowering, facilitating, and safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.
"We have passed the Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Act, 2024, ensuring timely justice and safeguarding the rights of overseas Pakistanis," the prime minister said in his message on International Migrants Day.
Today, Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating International Migrants Day—a day to honor the invaluable contributions of migrants and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect their rights, dignity, and well-being, he added.
For decades, he said Pakistan had been a welcoming host to migrants while also proudly witnessing its vast diaspora flourishing around the world. Be it for education, employment, business, or tourism, overseas Pakistanis have made their mark as ambassadors of our country.
PM Shehbaz noted that migrants not only bring prosperity to their host nations but also remained a lifeline for their home countries.
The remittances sent back by our diaspora significantly contributes to Pakistan’s economic stability. In the first two months of FY25 alone, remittances worth $5.94 billion were received, reflecting their continued dedication and love for the homeland, he added.
Recognizing their valuable contributions, he said the government had introduced the Mohsin-e-Pak Awards, a prestigious national honor to celebrate the services of our diaspora, both for Pakistan and their host communities.
However, as we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of migrants, we must also acknowledge the challenges they face which includes distance, exploitation, and discrimination. It is our shared responsibility to ensure their safety, dignity, and inclusion, no matter where they are, he remarked.
"On this International Migrants Day, we reaffirm our pledge to advocate for migrants’ lawful rights, eliminate exploitation, and create an environment where migration becomes a symbol of opportunity and progress to pursue a brighter future," the prime minister added.
