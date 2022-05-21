UrduPoint.com

PM Resolves To Take Ties Between 'Iron Brothers' To New Heights

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 03:11 PM

PM resolves to take ties between 'Iron Brothers' to new heights

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated that the iron-clad ties between Pakistan and China would reach to new acme of bilateral cooperation, trust and affinities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated that the iron-clad ties between Pakistan and China would reach to new acme of bilateral cooperation, trust and affinities.

In a message on 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, the prime minister felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments and the people of the two countries. He said that Pakistan and China were brotherly countries, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Today has been a day when the two countries established diplomatic ties. The seeds of friendship during last 70 years had now grown into a strong and fruit-bearing tree, he added.

Since May 21, 1950, the leadership of the two countries had been playing their parts to further strengthen the time-tested ties, he added.

"I want to salute all the leadership of China and Pakistan who have transformed this unprecedented friendship into a cooperative strategic partnership between the Iron Brothers," the prime minister observed.

The prime minister said that this iron-clad friendship would withstand tests of time, emerging situations, and enemies' machinations.

He also paid tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan-China friendship.

Referring to Karachi terrorist incident, the prime minister said they saluted the Chinese brothers and sister who laid down their lives and expressed his condolence with the bereaved families.

The prime minister resolved to eliminate the elements involved in such crimes.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said it had laid the foundations to efface poverty from the region, foster economic cooperation, and regional connectivity, and bring stability.

The CPEC augured and guaranteed the bright future of the coming generations, he added.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister posted "Our relationship with China has transformed into an Iron Brotherhood over last 71 years. This comprehensive strategic partnership has stood test of time & emerged as a factor of stability in the region & beyond. My congratulations to the govts & the peoples of both the countries."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China CPEC May Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

17 minutes ago
 US Court Sentences Sons of Panama's Ex-President t ..

US Court Sentences Sons of Panama's Ex-President to 3 Years Each in Prison for C ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump's Ex-Lawyer Meets With January 6 Committee - ..

Trump's Ex-Lawyer Meets With January 6 Committee - Reports

2 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews operation in Sherani forest ..

CS Balochistan reviews operation in Sherani forest

2 minutes ago
 Imran indecent remarks against Maryam expose his s ..

Imran indecent remarks against Maryam expose his sick mentality, disregard for w ..

3 minutes ago
 Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa assumes charge of LDA DG

Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa assumes charge of LDA DG

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.