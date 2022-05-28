PM resolves to transform Pakistan into an economic power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated his resolve to transform Pakistan into 'an economic power'.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referring to Youm-e-Takbir, being celebrated across the country today, said in 1998, the then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a bold show of leadership rejected all the pressures and inducements and made Pakistan a nuclear power.

"Today in 1998, PM Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures & inducements in a bold show of leadership & made Pakistan nuclear power of the world. Now we are resolved to turn it into an economic power. My gratitude to all those who helped make our defense invincible. Youm-e-Takbir Mubarak," he said in a tweet.

PM stresses upon unity to attain economic sovereignty