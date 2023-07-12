PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks Israel to examine its own actions as it has been shedding blood of innocent Palestinians for last many years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the recent statement made by Israel regarding Pakistan's internal matters, emphasizing the need for Israel to examine its own actions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Shaheen Chowk flyover in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz stated, "Israel has been responsible for the loss of innocent Palestinian lives for many years. Muslim communities there have endured immense suffering, with countless children becoming orphans. It is surprising to see Israel criticizing the May 9 incidents in Pakistan. I wonder how they would have reacted if similar incidents had occurred in their own country."

The Prime Minister clarified that his intention was not to give a religious connotation to the situation, but he highlighted the connections that could be observed. He also remarked that shedding the blood of innocent people goes against the principles of any religion, including Israel's. PM Shehbaz questioned why Israeli authorities felt pain over the events of May 9 in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the dreadful incidents of May 9, which had a lasting impact on the nation. He stated that a conspiracy was orchestrated to spread anarchy. The Prime Minister praised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, referring to him as "Haji" (pilgrim), and acknowledged the positive outcomes of prayers, as Pakistan moved closer to finalizing an IMF deal. However, he emphasized that the IMF program was not an easy path, but one that the country was compelled to pursue.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the country's progress, mentioning a comprehensive revival program that involved all sectors, including agriculture and technology. He believed that this program, coupled with strong determination, would help Pakistan overcome crises and establish itself as a powerful player on the global stage.

PM Shehbaz Sharif criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan, holding him responsible for the country's economic decline. He questioned Imran Khan's actions, such as preventing provincial finance ministers from writing letters to the IMF. The Prime Minister also mentioned the support Pakistan received from the IMF senior official through the intervention of a Sri Lankan leader, contrasting it with Imran Khan's alleged attempts to push Pakistan towards default.

Addressing the audience, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked if anyone had heard of any corruption cases during their short period of one year and a quarter. He asserted that the procurement of wheat, fertilizers, and other goods was carried out transparently, with a focus on obtaining the lowest prices. He emphasized that no scandals occurred during his administration.

Regarding the nuclear plant project with China, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed it to be a significant achievement of the Nawaz Sharif government. He stated that the project's cost was not much different from the amount set by Nawaz Sharif in 2017. The Prime Minister acknowledged that he had made a request to China, and they had accepted it.

PM Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan for labeling others as thieves while allegedly concealing an envelope and obtaining signatures from cabinet members. He considered it the worst form of corruption and questioned the decision to send money to the Supreme Court instead of the government treasury.

Regarding the May 9 incidents, PM Shehbaz Sharif described them as horrendous, surpassing the actions of any external enemy. He urged the people to open their eyes, examine the facts, and make an informed decision while casting their votes. He pledged that if his party came into power, they would prioritize the well-being of Pakistan, provide resources to the younger generation, work on projects related to minerals, and strengthen the nation. He contrasted his party's approach with PTI's alleged attempts to interfere in defense deals and other projects.

Directly addressing Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz Sharif referred to the 1992 cricket World Cup victory and highlighted the importance of teamwork, including contributions from players like Javed Miandad. He criticized Imran Khan for claiming sole credit for the victory and accused him of becoming an enemy of the country.

The Prime Minister assured that the construction of the flyover would be completed within a short span of six months.