PM restores Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Board

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz has also appointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as chairman of the institute.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of the institute.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of PKLI and announced major decisions.

Four years ago, Dr. Saeed Akhtar proceeded back to the United States after court proceedings and other issues.

Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr. Saeed Akhtar left everything in America and came to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally played a role in bringing back Dr. Saeed Akhtar.

PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

The last government subjected this project to political vendetta.