UrduPoint.com

PM Restores Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute Board

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PM restores Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Board

Prime Minister Shehbaz has also appointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as chairman of the institute.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of the institute.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of PKLI and announced major decisions.

Four years ago, Dr. Saeed Akhtar proceeded back to the United States after court proceedings and other issues.

Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr. Saeed Akhtar left everything in America and came to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally played a role in bringing back Dr. Saeed Akhtar.

PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

The last government subjected this project to political vendetta.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister United States From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbe ..

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbek delegation

26 minutes ago
 Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restricti ..

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.