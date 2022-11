PM returns home from London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home on Monday after concluding his private visit to London.

The prime minister reached London on Wednesday after attending the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt. During his stay in London, PM Shehbaz held meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and discussed various important issues.