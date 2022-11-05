UrduPoint.com

PM Reverses PEMRA's Ban On Airing Imran's Speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 11:07 PM

PM reverses PEMRA's ban on airing Imran's speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reversed the ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on television channels from airing Imran Khan's speeches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reversed the ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on television channels from airing Imran Khan's speeches.

The directives for lifting the ban on Imran's speeches, issued to PEMRA, by the prime minister was in accordance with the law which granted such powers to the Federal government, the minister said in a news statement.

She said the prime minister issued these directives to PEMRA by invoking its section 5.

Marriyum said PM Shehbaz Sharif had also directed PEMRA to ensure full compliance of Article 19 of the Constitution.

The minister said PM Shehbaz Sharif had set a new tradition by bringing an end to the bitter traditions of Imran Khan's era.

"We do not believe in what has been done by Imran Khan with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders during his four-year rule," she remarked.

The minister said the federal government led by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif fully believed in democratic norms and the constitutional right of freedom of expression.

She said it was Imran Khan who imposed restrictions on his political opponents, leaders, activists and media during his four-year rule. "Imran Khan was free to churn out lies against his opponents," she said.

The minister said Imran Khan's speeches against the coalition government should reach to the public so they could know the reality of the "Fitna".

Imran Khan's supporters, she said, would have to understand the reality of this "Fitna" and his mischief and lies.

She said the current government believed in democratic norms and values, but ironically Imran Khan had a "fasicst mindset".

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Maryam Aurangzeb Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

PTI supporters clash with law enforcers at Faizaba ..

PTI supporters clash with law enforcers at Faizabad

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police decide to remove containers and r ..

Islamabad police decide to remove containers and return of Sindh cops

1 minute ago
 Aseefa condoles demise of Ghulam Mujadid Isran

Aseefa condoles demise of Ghulam Mujadid Isran

1 minute ago
 Japan, US Conduct Joint Exercises Amid Recent Nort ..

Japan, US Conduct Joint Exercises Amid Recent North Korean Missile Launches - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 WFP calls for urgent action at COP 27 on climate c ..

WFP calls for urgent action at COP 27 on climate challenges

5 minutes ago
 Doctor's alliance announces boycott of work in OPD ..

Doctor's alliance announces boycott of work in OPD wards

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.