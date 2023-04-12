PM reviews arrangements at free flour distribution centers in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the free flour distribution centre here as well as in Muzaffargarh and reviewed the overall arrangements for the facilitation of the beneficiaries.

The prime minister inquired about the problems faced by the beneficiaries of the scheme gathered there to receive free flour bags under the PM's Special Ramazan Package and directed the authorities concerned to immediately resolve all their issues.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also accompanied him.

During his visit, the prime minister was informed that so far, some 4.9 million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving families in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

On the occasion, the prime minister said the distribution process of free flour was going on smoothly under the supervision of the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

He also directed giving priority to women, the elderly and the handicapped during the distribution process. He also personally distributed free flour bags among the elderly as well as differently-abled people.

PM Shehbaz said the country was facing challenges but with the blessings of the Almighty, the coalition government was on track to steer it out of the crisis.

He said for the first time in history, the government was providing free flour to the needy. After Ramazan, he said the government would continue subsidies on wheat flour for the deserving.

He also expressed his resolve to build Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Girls Guide Association also met with the prime minister at the distribution point.

The prime minister was informed that the Association – a representative forum of girls' colleges of the district – was actively supporting the distribution process by guiding the people.

Shahbaz Sharif announced to provide a bus to the girls' guide training centre and promised the development of the training centre. The prime minister was informed that 5,000 girls were registered under the girls' guide campaign in the DG Khan division.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir gave a detailed briefing to the PM stating that over 4.8 million free wheat flour bags have so far been distributed among the poor people through 44 centres set up in all the four districts including DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh.

In Muzaffargarh, the prime minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi about the flour distribution process.

During an interaction with the beneficiaries, the prime minister sought their feedback about the facilities available at the distribution center established at Faisal Stadium.

He also directed for immediate redressal of the issues faced by the people in availing government's welfare scheme.

The prime minister personally monitored the distribution process and also gave away flour bags to the elderly people and women who highly appreciated the government particularly PM Shehbaz Sharif for launching the free flour scheme.