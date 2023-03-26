UrduPoint.com

PM Reviews Arrangements For Distribution Of Free Flour Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PM reviews arrangements for distribution of free flour bags

BAHAWALPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here to review the arrangements for the distribution of free flour bags among the deserving people under PM's Ramazan Relief Package.

The prime minister inspected the distribution point at Abbasyia school and inquired about the process, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also interacted with different people, especially the aged ones and females and listened to their complaints.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take care of the elderly and physically handicapped people.

He also inspected a free medical camp set up by the district administration.

Earlier, the prime minister had visit to Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha to review these arrangements.

