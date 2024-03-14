PM Reviews Five-year Roadmap For Economic Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting on a five-year roadmap for economic progress of the country
The five-year roadmap focused on decrease in inflation, poverty alleviation, and provision of employment.
The prime minister said consultation should be held on this plan with all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy.
Without wasting any time, implementation of projects for the economic stability and progress of the country should be ensured, he added.
The prime minister said a schedule of implementation for the projects should be presented, adding steps should be taken on priority basis to speed up progress in the sectors of agriculture, livestock, information technology, foreign investment and small and medium industries.
He said the government would reduce its expenditure and he would not allow further waste of money of poor people.
He said in the next five years, the country's economy would be stabilized to put the country on the path of progress.
The PM said tax revenue would be increased with digitalization and technology, while the per acre yield in the agriculture sector would also be increased with the use of technology. The loss-making government institutions would be privatized on priority basis, he added.
The meeting was informed in detail about the roadmap for economic progress and about proposed measures in important sectors including electricity, agriculture, livestock, exports, small and medium enterprises, taxes, information technology, small and medium enterprises, investment, and privatization.
Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Jehanzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musadiq Malik, Minister of State Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Jehanzeb Khan and high-ranking officers attended the meeting.
