PM reviews flood rehabilitation activities in Khairpur: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the on-going efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Khairpur, Sindh .

The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the area where a large number of flood victims were still facing challenges, she said in a tweet.

PM Shehbaz was briefed by the National Disaster Management Authority chairman on the current situation and needs gap for rehabilitation efforts, she added while sharing the pictures of the briefing.