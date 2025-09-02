PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired flood situation and relief operations review meeting from Beijing and directed the relevant authorities to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas of Punjab and Sindh

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired flood situation and relief operations review meeting from Beijing and directed the relevant authorities to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas of Punjab and Sindh.

The prime minister temporarily paused his engagements in Beijing to chair a review meeting regarding the ongoing monsoon spell, flood situation, and rescue and relief efforts in Pakistan.

During the meeting Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and officials from various relevant institutions briefed the prime minister on the current flood conditions and the progress of relief operations.

The prime minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Energy to take immediate steps on a priority basis to restore damaged communication and electricity transmission systems affected by the floods.

He emphasized full cooperation among the federal government, provincial governments, and all concerned institutions in providing relief to affected families, relocating them to safe areas, and rehabilitating damaged infrastructure.

The prime minister instructed authorities to focus particularly on relief and recovery operations in the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh.

He directed the Chairman NDMA to maintain full coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and provide all necessary support to the provincial governments.

The prime minister also ordered the swift search and recovery of citizens who have gone missing due to the floods.

During the meeting, the prime minster was informed that authorities were continuously monitoring high flood levels in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers.

"Regulation of dams and barrages is ongoing in response to the rising water levels in these rivers."

Specific locations experiencing high flood levels or at risk include Trimmu, Balloki, Sidhnai, G.S. Wala, and Sulemanki along the rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, the meeting was informed. "NDMA is working closely with provincial administrations and disaster management authorities at these sites."

It was told in the meeting that a severe flood wave was expected at the Panjnad area following inflows from the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers. This flood wave is anticipated to reach the Guddu Barrage by the afternoon of September 6, where the situation is under strict observation.

In anticipation of the expected flood wave at Guddu in Sindh, NDMA is providing full support to the Sindh government for necessary arrangements.

The prime minister was further briefed that rescue operations were actively underway in affected areas with coordinated efforts from Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army, Rangers, NGOs, and PDMAs. Relief convoys continue to be dispatched to flood-hit regions.

Restoration of power supply and damaged electricity infrastructure is also progressing rapidly in flood-affected areas, the prime minister was informed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar participated in the meeting from Beijing, while the NDMA Chairman and senior officials from relevant institutions joined via video link from Pakistan.