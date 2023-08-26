PM reviews irrigation projects of Balochistan

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the pace of progress on the irrigation and water supply projects of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the pace of progress on the irrigation and water supply projects of Balochistan.

During the meeting, he said despite the economic difficulties of the country, all assistance would be provided for the completion of these projects.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing projects of irrigation in Balochistan including the Kachhi Canal, Pat Feeder Canal, Awaran Dam, Gashkor Dam and Winder Dam.

The prime minister said Balochistan had huge potential for agriculture but complete advantage was not taken from it.

He said issues related to the provision of clean drinking water should be resolved on a priority basis.

He said inter-provincial concerns regarding irrigation would be removed so that the country could make progress speedily and the federation could get strong.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete the projects in the stipulated time.

The caretaker Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting.