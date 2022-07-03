PM reviews law & order in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here chaired a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

The prime minister directed that police should not give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible, protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public.

The PM assured that police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming present day challenges.

However, he warned that poor performance and lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.