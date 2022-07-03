UrduPoint.com

PM Reviews Law & Order In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PM reviews law & order in Punjab

LAHORE, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here chaired a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

The prime minister directed that police should not give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible, protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public.

The PM assured that police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming present day challenges.

However, he warned that poor performance and lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Poor Punjab Law And Order Sunday All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

11 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

20 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

20 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.