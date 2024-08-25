Open Menu

PM Reviews Legal Aspects, Final Stages Of PakPWD Closure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the legal aspects and final procedures regarding the closing down of the Pak Public Works Department (PakPWD).

The prime minister directed that the financial package for employees who will be laid off due to the dissolution will not be applicable to those who have been proven guilty of serious corruption charges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also instructed that the final plan for transferring ongoing projects under the PakPWD to provinces and relevant departments should be presented soon.

He further directed that all final recommendations regarding the closure of the PakPWD should be presented to the cabinet.

The prime minister also ordered the implementation of the age relaxation proposal to re-employ hardworking and honest individuals with short period of employment in the PakPWD.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and high officials of the relevant departments.

