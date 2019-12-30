PM reviews measures regarding health facilities, progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen.

Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Chairman Federal board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the government's measures regarding the provision ofhealth facilities and the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programmewere reviewed.