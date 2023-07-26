PM reviews ongoing rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired the third meeting of the International Partners Support Group to review the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas in the country.

The meeting of the Group, which was formed after the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva, was held here on Tuesday to mark one year of the devastating floods that exacted a heavy toll on Pakistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said that in his speech during the meeting, he reiterated the coalition government's unwavering commitment to build back better under the Resilient recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction ( 4RF) Framework.

"I appreciated all the international development donors, partners and friendly countries for their timely and generous assistance and assured them of transparent, effective and efficient utilization of foreign assistance duly audited by a third party of global repute," he added.

He also thanked the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) that had carried out excellent coordination and collaboration between the government of Pakistan and the international community.