PM Reviews Programmes For Treatment Of Poor Patients At PKLI

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 09:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday here reviewed the ongoing programmes for the medical treatment of poor people at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

While chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, he said poor patients should be provided uninterrupted modern medical facilities on a priority basis.

He further directed that the administrative processes for acquiring the latest medical equipment should be completed as soon as possible.

A comprehensive strategy should be devised for ensuring international standard technical education at the nursing college, he added.

The prime minister further directed that arrangements for maintaining cleanliness in the Institute should be improved.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Chairman PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, Chief Secretary and other officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister also talked to patients and the doctors working at the institute. He said the doctors should sincerely use the available resources for the treatment of poor patients.

The institute was set up with a lot of hard work for gaining blessings of Allah and for providing the best medical treatment to the needy patients, he said adding the Federal and provincial governments were striving to make the institute fully functional.

