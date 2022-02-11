PM Reviews Progress Of Naya Pakistan's Flats In G-13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan in the capital's G-13 sector.
The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion.
The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residences to people.