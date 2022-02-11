UrduPoint.com

PM Reviews Progress Of Naya Pakistan's Flats In G-13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G-13

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan in the capital's G-13 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan in the capital's G-13 sector.

The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion.

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residences to people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Visit Progress Housing

Recent Stories

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, ..

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, provide quality education, he ..

1 minute ago
 Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating ..

Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating 10,000m WR at Beijing 2022

1 minute ago
 CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

1 minute ago
 Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Ne ..

Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Next Week - Chancellor

25 minutes ago
 Green Olympics: a step in journey together for fut ..

Green Olympics: a step in journey together for future

25 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Me ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Meddling in Australia's Internal ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>