ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan in the capital's G-13 sector.

The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion.

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residences to people.