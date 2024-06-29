PM Reviews Progress Of PWD Closure, Alternative Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements.
The meeting was briefed regarding the plan to dissolve PWD, implementation of the ongoing projects, alternative to the PWD and outsourcing of the construction and repair work to the private companies.
The meeting was informed that the ongoing projects under PWD would be completed by the relevant Federal and provincial departments whereas no further project would be assigned to PWD. The construction and repair work would be outsourced to the private companies of international standard.
The prime minister, on the occasion directed that the interests of PWD employees be protected during the dissolution process and that a comprehensive and practical plan be formed to ensure their welfare.
He also directed to complete the process of the closure of PWD as soon as possible saying that he himself would monitor the process.
He also ordered the formation of an asset management company to manage PWD's assets and digitize its records.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ahad Khan Cheema, as well as the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other relevant officials.
Recent Stories
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital22 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers16 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers27 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram27 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City27 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters27 minutes ago
-
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC27 minutes ago
-
4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested24 minutes ago
-
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends33 minutes ago