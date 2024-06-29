Open Menu

PM Reviews Progress Of PWD Closure, Alternative Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 09:31 PM

PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements.

The meeting was briefed regarding the plan to dissolve PWD, implementation of the ongoing projects, alternative to the PWD and outsourcing of the construction and repair work to the private companies.

The meeting was informed that the ongoing projects under PWD would be completed by the relevant Federal and provincial departments whereas no further project would be assigned to PWD. The construction and repair work would be outsourced to the private companies of international standard.

The prime minister, on the occasion directed that the interests of PWD employees be protected during the dissolution process and that a comprehensive and practical plan be formed to ensure their welfare.

He also directed to complete the process of the closure of PWD as soon as possible saying that he himself would monitor the process.

He also ordered the formation of an asset management company to manage PWD's assets and digitize its records.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ahad Khan Cheema, as well as the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other relevant officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Company Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern ..

Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital

22 seconds ago
 Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements fo ..

Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..

10 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretar ..

KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes shields among waste worke ..

Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers

16 minutes ago
 Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to gover ..

Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany

16 minutes ago
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve econ ..

Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy

16 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary wor ..

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

27 minutes ago
 Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

27 minutes ago
 DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

27 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

27 minutes ago
 Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PP ..

Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan