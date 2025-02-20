PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

He directed that a drug testing laboratory of good standard should be established in Islamabad to ensure quality of medicines according to international level.

He instructed that mobile hospitals should be launched to provide health facilities in the outskirts of Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan.

He ordered an operation in collaboration and consultation with the provincial governments against counterfeit drugs.

Fraudsters could not be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he asserted.

He said a comprehensive plan should be made for better regulation and development of the pharmaceutical sector in cooperation with the provincial governments.

He said the officers of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) involved in the facilitation of fraud in the pharmaceutical sector should be identified and action against them should be ensured. The prime minister said research in the medicine field should be undertaken for increase of exports of the pharmaceutical sector.

Implementation of reforms in Drug Regulatory Authority should be speeded up, he continued.He said experienced experts of good reputation should be appointed on merit in the policy board of DRAP, adding steps should be taken on a priority basis for making the Drug Pricing Committee effective and strong.

Federal ministers Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and high level officers attended the meeting. The prime minister was informed about the progress in reforms of the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

The meeting was told that the method of registration of locally manufactured drugs in a digital system was in final phases of its completion. It was told that consultation was continuing on the National Drugs Policy and would be soon presented for approval.

A review was given on the posting of 94 new drug inspectors for inspecting drugs and about the performance of the present 25 drug inspectors. The prime minister stressed that transparency should be ensured in the process of appointment of new drug inspectors.

The meeting was further told that the present export volume of medicines of Pakistan was $ 500 million and Ministry of Health was taking steps to enhance exports by carrying reforms including provision of research facilities. Establishment of Export Directorate in DRAP was in the final stages with the aim to expand exports of the pharmaceutical sector in the country.

The Health Ministry also gave a briefing on measures to enhance the capacity of the surgical sector to further boost its exports and bring it to the international standard.