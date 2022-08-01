(@FahadShabbir)

QILA SAIFULLAH, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the disbursement of compensation money to the flood-affected people of Balochistan within 24 hours.

The prime minister issued these directives during his visit to the tent city set up in the Khusnob area of Qila Saifullah district to accommodate the flood-affected people.

He asked the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to pace up relief and rescue operations to best facilitate the affectees.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the damage incurred by torrential rains in Balochistan.

It was informed that four camps with medical facilities had been set up for flood-affected people and a tube well system in the area was functioning with solar energy to meet the water needs.

The prime minister interacted with the flood-affected persons in the tent city and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in the provincial capital of Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Member of National Assembly Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDMA accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister was given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

According to the PDMA, 136 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 1, while 70 others sustained injuries.

