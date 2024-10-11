PM Reviews SCO Summit Preparations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the capital city to review the arrangements being made for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
On the occasion, the prime minster was briefed on the reception arrangements for the guests attending the SCO Summit.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other key officials accompanied him.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and relevant authorities briefed the prime minister about the arrangements.
