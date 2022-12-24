PM reviews solar energy projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, here, chaired a review meeting on the use of solar energy to meet the requirements of electricity in the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, here, chaired a review meeting on the use of solar energy to meet the requirements of electricity in the country.

He stressed for converting the electricity used in Federal government buildings to solar energy.

He issued special instructions for formulating a comprehensive strategy to effectively resolve the issues faced in the early completion of the solar energy projects.

The PM said the use of solar energy in the production of electricity could effectively resolve the issues including the energy crisis in the country and rising prices of electricity.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, former prime minister and Member of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Trade Naveed Qamar and Minister for food security Tariq Bashir Cheema attended the meeting through the video link.

Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Jehanzeb Khan, and other high ranking officers also attended the meeting.