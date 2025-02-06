PM Reviews Task Management System For SOE's Privatization Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the task management system established for the privatization process of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and its monitoring.
During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister emphasized that the privatization of SOEs was an integral part of the government's Uraan Pakistan economic reform and transformation initiative, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of collective effort for the development of Pakistan. “I will not allow further losses in SOEs that are wasting the valuable resources of the Pakistani people. The government’s role is not to run businesses but to create policies and provide facilities for business and investment,” he stated.
He further mentioned that the government was making rapid progress in enhancing the economy through timely and necessary reforms. The privatization of designated institutions must be expedited, he said, while ensuring that transparency is not compromised.
Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the hiring of reputable lawyers to address any legal barriers hindering the privatization process. "I am personally overseeing the privatization efforts, and no delays will be tolerated," he added.
The meeting also included a review of the task management system designed for the privatization process. It was shared that the privatization of Federal government institutions would proceed in three phases.
In the first phase, ten institutions will be privatized; in the second phase, thirteen institutions; and the final phase will address the remaining institutions.
The Prime Minister directed that the privatization process be accelerated, with a clear mandate to complete it within the stipulated timelines.
Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, and other senior officials were in attendance at the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica
TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait
NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case
DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case5 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process13 minutes ago
-
3 more International Parliamentary delegations arrive13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared future22 minutes ago
-
Govt enacts PECA law in good faith to regulate digital media: Atta Tarar23 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bangladesh synergy raises hope for revival of SAARC23 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews WAPDA audit inquiries23 minutes ago
-
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related issues26 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma33 minutes ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement33 minutes ago