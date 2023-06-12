UrduPoint.com

PM, Rohale Asghar Discuss Political Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Rohale Asghar Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country

Rohale Asghar praised the prime minister for his people-friendly measures in the budget 2023-34.

