PM, Rohale Asghar discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Rohale Asghar Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Rohale Asghar praised the prime minister for his people-friendly measures in the budget 2023-34.