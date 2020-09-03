PM rules out question of rigging in general elections

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interview to Al-Jazeera TV says that they won the elections, came into power through democratic way by openly challenging the question of rigging in any constituency of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said they won the election and came into power through democratic way, ruling out the allegations of rigging in all Constituencies.

The Prime Minister said that they enjoyed good relations with Pakistan army and they worked together for the welfare of the country.

“We won elections and came into power through democratic way with the support of the public,” the PM said.

He expressed these words while giving an interview to Al-Jazeera tv which was telecast lively on local TVs.

“Abolition of corruption is very important to take the country ahead,” said Imran Khan while responding to Asad Hashim of Al-Jazeera TV on Thursday.

When asked about relations with India, the Prime Minister said that RSS—an extremist Hindu party was in power and the peace of the entire was under danger because they were ruling a nuclear state.

“We offered friendship to Indian Prime Minister but he rejected our offer,” said the PM. He also stated that war was not the solution of the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

He also talked about Pakistan’s role for restoration of peace in Afghanistan, pointing out that it was my old stance on this subject matter.

Responding to a question about China-Pakistan relations, the PM said that they were all weathers friends and had close ties with each other. However, he said that they had also good relations with the US at this moment.

“In the past, there had not been good relations with the US but now we enjoy cordial relations,” said Imran Khan, shunning away the impression of any conflict in terms of relations with the US and the China at the same time.