PM 's Address At UNGA Widely Hailed: Punjab Minister For Labour And Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

PM 's address at UNGA widely hailed: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's enthusiastic speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was hailed widely.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not only presented Kashmir issue effectively but also the case of entire Muslim Ummah.

He further said that India had failed to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris despite lockdowns and restrictions in the occupied valley.

Pakistan succeeded in exposing Indian terrorism and atrocities in Kashmir in front of the world, he said and added that Pakistan strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by India at the Line of Control (LOC).

More Stories From Pakistan

